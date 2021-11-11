Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 407,463 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 579,825 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 407,463 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $116,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.50. 6,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,014. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.87.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

