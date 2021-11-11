Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Raymond James

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRE. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.38.

MRE opened at C$10.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of C$876.80 million and a PE ratio of 5.87. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$10.31 and a 1 year high of C$16.27.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$884.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$960.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.0799999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 528,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,686,560.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

