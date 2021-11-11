Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.730-$3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Materion also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.050 EPS.

Shares of Materion stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,054. Materion has a 52-week low of $54.16 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Materion will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.27%.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.