Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,012 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,917,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,863 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 467.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,788 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $26,081,000 after purchasing an additional 898,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,516,901 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $60,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $794,117.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,688 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,718. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

