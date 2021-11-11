Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $62,000 Stock Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,736 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 97,890 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in ADT were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ADT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,164,463 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $163,625,000 after buying an additional 174,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ADT by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,800,197 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $62,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,731 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ADT by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,452,612 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 121,278 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ADT by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,030 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 36,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ADT by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,254 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 98,734 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ADT in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

