Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,455 AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,138,000 after acquiring an additional 64,137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,152,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,601,000 after acquiring an additional 39,723 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,259,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after acquiring an additional 62,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,650,000 after acquiring an additional 62,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,166,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,922,000 after acquiring an additional 79,079 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMCX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $47.21 on Thursday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average is $51.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.12.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The business had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

