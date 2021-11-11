Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 803 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Insperity by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Insperity by 1,283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Insperity by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $3,708,038.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,159 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $265,945.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,129 shares of company stock worth $13,377,886 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

Insperity stock opened at $120.09 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

