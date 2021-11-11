MAX Exchange Token (MAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $55,330.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000633 BTC on exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $936,194.88 and $55,330.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,669.78 or 0.99357634 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00051163 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.97 or 0.00354866 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.05 or 0.00520906 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.31 or 0.00166398 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012635 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001411 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003654 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

