McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 96.3% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,580,000 after purchasing an additional 129,753 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 140.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.1% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 104,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCK. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,913 shares of company stock worth $9,024,783 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCK opened at $219.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $168.88 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

