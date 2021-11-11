Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 389,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,890 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Medallia were worth $13,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in shares of Medallia by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 359,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after acquiring an additional 259,354 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,650,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Medallia by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Medallia by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 206,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 32,483 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Medallia by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,122,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after acquiring an additional 798,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 20,069 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $673,114.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,687.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,836 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $1,072,236.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 557,089 shares of company stock worth $18,867,821. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

MDLA opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.85. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

