MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Canaccord Genuity

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 86.92% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAX. Wolfe Research started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $16.05 on Thursday. MediaAlpha has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $70.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other MediaAlpha news, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $65,286.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,742.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,621 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 249.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after buying an additional 803,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after purchasing an additional 457,591 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at $16,668,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,435,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,945,000 after purchasing an additional 317,578 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at $13,184,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

