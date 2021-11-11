MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given a C$16.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) received a C$16.00 target price from investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MEG. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.30 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. ATB Capital restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.75 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.03.

MEG opened at C$10.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.98.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,947,641.84.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

