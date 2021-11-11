MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target increased by Tudor Pickering to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s previous close.
MEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.30 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.75 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.03.
Shares of MEG stock opened at C$10.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.83 and a 1 year high of C$11.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.61. The company has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
