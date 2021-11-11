MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target increased by Tudor Pickering to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s previous close.

MEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.30 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.75 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.03.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$10.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.83 and a 1 year high of C$11.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.61. The company has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,947,641.84.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.