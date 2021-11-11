Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 1,600 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,128,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 190,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 188,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $43.44 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.30.

