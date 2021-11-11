Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 800 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Ituran Location and Control worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.21. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $28.98. The company has a market cap of $612.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.85 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

