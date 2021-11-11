Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 94.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 152.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 42.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.41.

NYSE:DAL opened at $43.71 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of -336.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.30) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.