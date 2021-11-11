Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the second quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 137.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $134.70 on Thursday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $104.92 and a 1-year high of $136.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.03.

