Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Invests $1.01 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. FMR LLC grew its position in Comcast by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after buying an additional 7,499,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,562,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Comcast by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $54.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $248.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.84. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.04.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

