Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Invests $1.11 Million in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,950 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in Five9 by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities upgraded Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,239,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $956,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,083 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $162.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.37 and a 200 day moving average of $173.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.76 and a beta of 0.41. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

