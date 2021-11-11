Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes $881,000 Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 53,419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $228,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in VeriSign by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $538,955,000 after purchasing an additional 688,880 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,125,250,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in VeriSign by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,320,130,000 after purchasing an additional 383,991 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 638,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,407,000 after purchasing an additional 325,175 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

VRSN stock opened at $231.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 0.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $235.61.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,989 shares in the company, valued at $178,554,386.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $651,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,892 shares in the company, valued at $24,317,488.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,925 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.