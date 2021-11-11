Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MLCO traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $11.68. 2,738,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,041. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MLCO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.