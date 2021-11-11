Menlo Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Menlo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,885,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165,982 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23,393.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,939,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923,155 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 213.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,417,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 196.7% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,617,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,601 shares during the last quarter.

PDBC traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.25. 48,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,938. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $22.73.

