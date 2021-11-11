Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Endurant Capital Management LP

Endurant Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582,920 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.12% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 17,264,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,275 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,107,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,689 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,719,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after acquiring an additional 689,655 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter worth $20,220,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 1,506.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,589,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,187 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MREO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,692. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79.

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

