Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 295,206.97% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

Shares of MRSN stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 261,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,849. The firm has a market cap of $673.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $29.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 853.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRSN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

