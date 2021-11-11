MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will announce earnings per share of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the lowest is $1.40. MetLife posted earnings of $2.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MetLife.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

MET traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.44. The stock had a trading volume of 22,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.31. MetLife has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $67.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MetLife (MET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.