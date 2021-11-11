MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 403.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 77,214 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 246.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $20,918,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 55.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $135.45 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $125.11 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.96%.

PKG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.70.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

