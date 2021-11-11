MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Eagle Materials worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,698,000 after purchasing an additional 84,123 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,412,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,918,000 after purchasing an additional 130,736 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after purchasing an additional 376,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,578,000 after purchasing an additional 100,111 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

NYSE:EXP opened at $158.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.13 and a 200-day moving average of $144.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.04 and a twelve month high of $164.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,831 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,119 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

