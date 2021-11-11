MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,768 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 491.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is -140.85%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

