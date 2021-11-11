MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,764 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Qualys by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 255,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total value of $32,156,327.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $623,503.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,258,669.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 954,570 shares of company stock worth $113,689,290 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

QLYS opened at $137.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.67 and its 200-day moving average is $108.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.23 and a beta of 0.67. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.75 and a 52-week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

