MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 385 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Insperity worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 543,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 112.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 21,007 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.7% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 109.7% in the second quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,198,000 after acquiring an additional 155,953 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth $931,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

NSP opened at $120.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.79. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 59.02%.

In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $601,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,129 shares of company stock worth $13,377,886. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

