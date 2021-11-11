MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 5,635 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,602,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,832,000 after buying an additional 364,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,799,000 after buying an additional 298,459 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 77.1% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,254,000 after buying an additional 1,013,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 8.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,117,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,637,000 after buying an additional 171,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OVV. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist raised their target price on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

NYSE:OVV opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -24.67%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

