MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 784 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SXT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 171,414 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,123,000 after acquiring an additional 38,505 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 35.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 28,644 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SXT opened at $99.46 on Thursday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $100.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.11 per share, with a total value of $5,286,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 436,820 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,510 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

