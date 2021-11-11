MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.99

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 41.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 222.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

