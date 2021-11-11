Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 67,942 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 95,693.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,942 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY owned 0.05% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,972,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,084,000 after buying an additional 1,016,158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,473,000 after purchasing an additional 868,437 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,186,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,870,000 after purchasing an additional 385,427 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,016,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 364,775 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Shares of PEB opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.69. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1.44%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

