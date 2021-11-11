Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.50 Million Stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 91,890.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 228.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 78.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 778.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 398.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the first quarter worth about $135,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $177.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.62. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.50 and a 52 week high of $181.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.50.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.61% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.