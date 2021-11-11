Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 103,855.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,472,000 after buying an additional 14,595 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,067,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,696,000 after purchasing an additional 105,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,965,000 after purchasing an additional 273,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,185,000 after purchasing an additional 40,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 460,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total value of $502,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $198.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $252.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNSL. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.67.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

