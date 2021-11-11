MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MFA Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

NYSE:MFA opened at $4.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.66. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,608,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,046,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 97.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,164 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 120.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,191,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,552,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.