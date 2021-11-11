MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Sold by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 25.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 62.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 45,867 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 107,625.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth $3,170,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $35,954.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $254,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,577 shares of company stock valued at $692,549 in the last three months. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MGPI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 4.07. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $79.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.33.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

