MIB Coin Achieves Market Cap of $229,869.02 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $229,869.02 and $10.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00105561 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00017444 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 434,487,481 coins and its circulating supply is 157,185,553 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

