MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Up to $9.40

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $10.01. MicroVision shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 31,808 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MVIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 3.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.11 and a quick ratio of 13.09.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 1,460.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in MicroVision by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 24,452 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the first quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 5.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 100.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

