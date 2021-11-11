Millennium Management LLC Buys 364,586 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 184.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 562,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,586 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $18,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 64,982 shares during the period. Nitorum Capital L.P. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,152,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 139,625 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.96. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

