Millennium Management LLC Has $17.98 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 198,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,522 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $17,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,253,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,911,000 after buying an additional 71,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ingredion by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,322,000 after acquiring an additional 243,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ingredion by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,902,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,211,000 after purchasing an additional 75,716 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,170,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,139,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INGR opened at $100.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.69 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INGR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

