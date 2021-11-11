Millennium Management LLC Has $19.88 Million Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,415 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $19,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at $1,842,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at about $6,254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 31.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 22.5% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 57,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $33.44 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.39.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

