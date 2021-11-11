Millennium Management LLC Has $20.28 Million Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Burlington Stores worth $20,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.60.

NYSE BURL opened at $292.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.35 and a 12 month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

