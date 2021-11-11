Mina Price Tops $5.91 on Top Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $5.91 or 0.00009073 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $1.72 billion and approximately $1.03 billion worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mina has traded 38.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00074125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00074119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00097464 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,722.86 or 0.07247982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,001.72 or 0.99755563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00041149 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 290,394,145 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

