Mirrored Alibaba Achieves Market Cap of $18.29 Million (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market cap of $18.29 million and $40,469.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be purchased for $173.99 or 0.00266690 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00073939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00074120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00097173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,717.29 or 0.07230804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,114.47 or 0.99809389 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00020246 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 105,106 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Alibaba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Alibaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

