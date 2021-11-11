Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOOGL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,917.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,832.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2,625.35. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,012.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.