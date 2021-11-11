Model N (NYSE:MODN) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.20.

Model N stock opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Model N has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $463,171.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,262,399.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Laura Selig sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $45,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $932,468. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 6.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

