Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 141.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $33,655,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 20.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1,283.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH stock opened at $302.68 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $196.08 and a one year high of $312.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.92 and a 200-day moving average of $265.66.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.88.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

