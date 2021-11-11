Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

MONRY opened at $78.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.45. Moncler has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $78.43.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

